PARIS Nov 28 A consortium led by GDF Suez
will offer Areva -built 8 megawatt (MW)
turbines as two consortiums prepare to submit bids on Friday in
a second French tender for offshore wind power capacity, Les
Echos reported on Thursday.
The tender opposes EDF Energies Nouvelles and Germany's WPD
Offsfore to a consortium made of GDF Suez, Portugal's EDP
Renovaveis and France's Neoen Marine, the financial
daily said without citing its sources.
The deadline for the bids expires on Friday at 1300 GMT.
An 8 MW wind turbine is a very powerful one and only Danish
wind turbine maker Vestas has launched one in testing
phase. Areva's most powerful wind turbines have until now
reached just 5 MW.
GDF Suez declined to comment. Areva had no immediate
comment. Areva shares were up 4.29 percent at 0859 GMT, while
shares in GDF Suez were down 0.15 percent.
Earlier this year, the French government launched a second
tender to build 1,000 MW in offshore wind capacity, equivalent
to that of an average-size nuclear reactor.
France has set a target to build 6,000 MW in offshore wind
capacity as part of a wider target for renewable energy to cover
23 percent of its energy consumption by 2020.
The first tender launched in 2012 was for 2,000 MW. French
state-owned utility EDF and Alstom came out
as winners of three, and Spain's Iberdrola along with
French nuclear reactor maker Areva took the fourth.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Natalie Huet)