* Buys WorkPlace to boost UK facilities business
* Workplace has 190 mln pound enterprise value
* Completion expected in Q4 2013
PARIS, Aug 9 GDF Suez said on Friday it
had acquired WorkPlace, the facilities management unit of
Britain's Balfour Beatty, to bolster its energy
services and facilities operations in Britain.
The enterprise value of the business is 190 million pounds
($296 million), but any cash payment will be reduced by pension
liabilities and any net debt transferring with the business, the
French utility said in a statement. GDF did not give details of
the purchase price.
WorkPlace provides a range of services to thousands of
public facilities in Britain, such as hospitals, schools and
local government establishments, and will complement GDF Suez'
Cofely unit, a provider of energy and technical services to the
private sector.
The combined activities will generate annual revenues of
around 800 million pounds, GDF said.
WorkPlace's facilities management business, which employs
over 9,000 people, generated revenue of 482 million pounds in
2012 with operating profit of 21 million pounds.
The subsidiary's British clients include the Department for
Work and Pensions and HM Revenue & Customs.
"This operation will allow us to double the size of our
energy efficiency activities in Great Britain," GDF Suez Chief
Executive Gerard Mestrallet told Les Echos newspaper, which
reported the news late on Thursday.
Completion of the deal is expected in the fourth quarter of
2013.
"We believe this will be seen as a good move for Balfour as
it has done what it said it would do even though it has taken a
little longer than hoped and a target consideration of 250
million pounds (our estimate) was not reached," Stephen
Rawlinson, analyst at Whitman Howard said.