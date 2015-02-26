PARIS Feb 26 French utility GDF Suez
said it received guarantees from Areva about nuclear
reactors in Turkey and wind turbines in France that it plans to
build with the nuclear group.
Areva, which is struggling with its debt pile and a dearth
of orders, agreed in May 2013 to supply four nuclear reactors of
a new type to a Japanese-led consortium including GDF Suez that
plans to build Turkey's second nuclear power plant at an
estimated cost of $22 billion.
Areva also signed a deal with GDF Suez in May 2014 to
develop an 8 megawatt wind turbine for a 4 billion euro project
to build two windfarms off the French coast.
A string of profit warnings and a debt rating cut to
non-investment grade late last year have led to concerns Areva
may not have the capital needed to develop the new "Atmea"
reactor while it still struggles with billion-euro cost overruns
and multi-year delays relating to its "EPR" model.
The 8 MW turbine, which would be one of the largest in the
world, will also require heavy capital investment, for which
Areva has signed a joint venture with Spain's Gamesa.
Areva's new management is set to announce a fresh strategy
and debt reduction plan on March 4.
"We do not want this reorganisation to get in the way of
Areva delivering those reactors," GDF Suez Chief Executive
Gerard Mestrallet told reporters on Thursday. "Areva's new
leadership is aware of this and has given us guarantees."
He said Areva had also given assurances about its ability to
deliver the new wind turbines.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Geert De Clercq;
Editing by James Regan)