LONDON Dec 9 French utility GDF Suez is to spend up to 55 billion euros ($86 billion) globally over five years as it tries to double its size in Asia and cut its reliance on Europe, its chief executive Gerard Mestrallet said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.

Mestrallet said GDF was planning capital spending of between 9 billion euros and 11 billion euros in each of the years between 2012 and 2017, with about a third set aside for emerging markets.

"We intend to double approximately our sizeover the next five years in terms of sales," Mestrallet is quoted as saying in the article.

GDF had 4.6 billion euros of revenues from Asia last year and wants to expand rapidly in Asia because of booming demand for gas, according to the article.

The FT said the plan offers evidence that the French-based company intends to continue its recent bout of global expansion, which has included the acquisition of the UK's International Power and a deal with China Investment Corporation.

GDF was unavailable for immediate comment.