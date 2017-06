SAO PAULO Oct 1 French energy company GDF Suez Group will raise its stake in Brazil's Jirau hydroelectric dam to 60 percent from 50.1 percent, according to a market filing by GDF's affiliate Tractebel Energia on Monday.

The filing did not give a price at which GDF bought the stake from industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa, which remains the leading construction company on the project. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, expected by year-end.