PARIS, July 7 French gas and power group GDF
Suez has bought the UK facilities management business
of Australian property group Lend Lease, the firm said
in a statement on Monday.
GDF is making the acquisition through its Cofely energy and
technical services unit and said the deal will provide Cofely
with a guaranteed revenue stream of 2.5 billion pounds through a
portfolio of contracts with the healthcare, education,
government and retail sectors. It gave no financial details.
Cofely said in December it planned to buy several smaller
peers with combined revenue of 1 billion euros to drive home its
advantage as Europe's biggest provider of energy services for
buildings.
Last year, it bought the facilities management business of
British infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty for 190
million pounds.
German industrial services company Bilfinger, one
of Cofely's main competitors, is also on an acquisition drive in
this industry and said earlier this month it still has 650
million euros available to fund acquisitions until end-2015.
