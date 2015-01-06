(Adds detail on 2015 outlook, Hartmann)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS Jan 6 GDF Suez has named Judith Hartmann, finance chief at German media company Bertelsmann , as chief financial officer, filling the senior post left vacant by last year's promotion of her prececessor to be chief operating officer.

The move comes as GDF Suez, Europe's biggest utility by stock market value, grapples with a difficult trading environment marked by economic weakness in its main markets and a shift to more environmentally friendly power sources.

The company is also planning billions of euros of disposals and acquisitions in coming years.

Chairman and CEO Gerard Mestrallet said Austrian-born Hartmann, who replaces Isabelle Kocher in the CFO position, speaks fluent French and will take up her new job in March.

Since Kocher is set to succeed Mestrallet as chief executive in 2016, when he will become chairman, the latest appointment also reinforces GDF Suez's pioneering role among French companies for elevating women to top positions.

Bertelsmann had said in November Hartmann would leave at the end of January, without giving a reason.

Hartmann had helped oversee the sale of part of Bertelsmann's stake in broadcaster RTL in 2013, having joined the media group in 2012 from General Electric Co, where she was CFO of the conglomerate's Germany unit.

She has also been CFO of GE's European water business and its healthcare business in Latin America and the United States, having begun her career at Walt Disney Co in Paris after completing a doctorate in economics at the University of Vienna.

GDF Suez said it had recruited her via headhunters Egon Zehnder but didn't say why it saw her as the ideal candidate.

Mestrallet declined comment on the company's outlook this year, after it in November lowered its forecast for 2014 net recurring income to between 3.1 billion euros ($3.7 billion) and 3.5 billion.

In 2013 GDF Suez booked a 9.74 billion euros net loss because of a 15 billion writedown on gas-powered plants.

Mestrallet said utilities are closing gas-fired plants to match declining demand, but new renewable capacity would continue to come online, even if many EU countries have reduced renewables subsidies.

However he said the impact of falling oil prices was relatively limited. "When there is oil in a gas field, we also produce oil, so we are mildly impacted (by the oil price fall) and it does not lead to a depreciation of existing projects."

Mestrallet reiterated GDF Suez would sell 2 to 3 billion euros worth of assets per year in the next three years and would reinvest the proceeds in new acquisitions. ($1 = 0.8384 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)