UPDATE 1-Toronto house prices, sales surge in March, fueling bubble fear
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
PARIS May 14 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) said it raised net proceeds of slightly over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from the sale of 2.7 percent of French utility GDF Suez.
GBL retains 2.4 percent of GDF Suez, it said on Tuesday, adding in a statement that it fully supported the group's strategy and management.
Shares in GDF Suez were trading 3.3 percent lower at 16.175 euros in early trading.
The placement was managed by BofA Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, acting as joint bookrunners, GBL said. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
WARSAW, April 5 Poland's inflation will likely stabilise at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.
ULAANBAATAR, April 5 Mongolia's Stock Exchange warned it may be cut from the watchlist of candidates for the FTSE Russell frontier markets index unless it meets regulatory standards by August.