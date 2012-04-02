* Option to take up 2011 final dividend in shares

PARIS, April 2 GDF Suez said on Monday that it was offering its shareholders the possibility of receiving the French utility's final dividend for 2011 in shares instead of cash to finance an offer for the remainder of International Power.

The French State and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert plan to take up the option of receiving the 0.67 euro-per-share payout in shares, the utility said. France is GDF's largest single shareholder with a 36 percent stake.

The payment of the final dividend for 2011 will be postponed from April 30 to May 24 to enable the implementation of the share option, the company said.

GDF Suez has decided to offer the same option for any interim dividend for the fiscal year 2012 depending on the success of its bid.

Last month, GDF Suez offered 6 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) for the 30 percent of International Power it does not already own, seeking to integrate the two companies more closely.

GDF said a full merger would enable the British electricity producer to grow more quickly by increasing its presence in fast-growing emerging markets and enhancing its access to capital.

