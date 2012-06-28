* New nuclear strategy to be revealed this summer
* GDF nuclear relies on Belgium, which mulling options
By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, June 26 GDF Suez is expected to
significantly trim its 47-year old nuclear business now that its
only showroom, Belgium, is gradually wrapping up its reliance on
the energy form and with nuclear prospects in the French
utility's home market dimming.
GDF Suez will reveal its new nuclear strategy this summer
after the new Belgian government says in July the pace at which
it will cut its reliance on nuclear energy, a source that
secured 57 percent of the country's electricity supply in 2011.
Meanwhile, sector specialists say the group is not
best-placed to make its mark in the costly and highly regulated
sector given limited activity in an industry that suffered a
blow when the U.S. shale gas boom and Japan's nuclear disaster
led governments worldwide to review energy policies.
"My view is that GDF Suez will continue to manage its power
stations in Belgium (until 2025), but that it will choose other
energy forms (elsewhere)," said Jean-Marie Chevalier, economics
professor, specialised in energy, at the Paris-Dauphine
university. "If I were GDF Suez, I would not bet on nuclear."
Credit Suisse estimates that GDF Suez's Belgian reactors
represented close to 1.4 billion euros ($1.74 billion) of group
core earnings at 16.5 billion in 2011.
Nuclear power took up 10 percent of GDF Suez's total energy
production of 465 TWh last year - down from 13 percent in 2010 -
and compared with 55 percent in gas and 13 percent of
hydropower, as it brought more gas-fired power plants, dams or
wind farms on line in Latin America or Asia.
GDF Suez's goal to keep its nuclear power share unchanged in
its energy mix until 2030 is being challenged partly by its
absence in key nuclear projects, dominated by EDF and
Areva, Westinghouse or ZAO Atomstroyexport.
GDF Suez declined to comment on its review ahead of time.
"In nuclear, more than in any other energy type, the
question of long-term visibility on the economical and
regulatory aspects are an essential component in determining the
strategy," a spokesman said.
RENEWABLES AND ABROAD
Ambitions to own and operate new nuclear plants by 2020 and
play a role in countries like Brazil and the United States have
so far come to nothing. Challenges on GDF Suez's two home
fronts, France and Belgium, are making it even harder.
"If you are being challenged on your operating nuclear base,
like the German utilities have been, you will try to keep as
long as possible your existing nuclear plants and possibly build
abroad but if you can't do that, than you give up on nuclear
like E.ON and RWE have done," said one sector
specialist who declined to be named.
RWE and EON are rethinking their business models with the
phasing out of nuclear energy in their German home market,
focusing partly on renewable energy and foreign expansion.
GDF Suez's acquisition of International Power along with an
alliance with China Investment Corp has put the group in prime
position to grow its business in Asia and Latin America where
energy needs are booming.
"GDF Suez will clearly focus on emerging markets but rather
on gas and renewables than on nuclear," a Paris-based analyst
said. "I don't think they will have a strong nuclear strategy."
GDF Suez shares are trading at 11.2 times their estimated
earnings per share this year - against 8.5 times that of EDF and
RWE's 7.7 times - thanks to its push into emerging markets and
away from heavily regulated and mature European markets.
Outside Belgium, GDF Suez's nuclear activities are limited
to France where it has a 5 percent stake in an uranium
enrichment plant and drawing rights in two nuclear power plants.
GDF Suez's nuclear buck stops with a plan to develop a new
nuclear plant in Britain with Nugen joint-venture partner
Iberdrola but a final decision will be taken in 2015 as the
government's nuclear energy policy is still shaping up.
GDF Suez never got to realise its nuclear ambitions in
France. The previous government prevented it from taking part in
the construction of the top-notch EPR reactor and the new
government is only lukewarm on nuclear energy.
In Belgium, GDF Suez's unit Electrabel runs seven nuclear
reactors on two sites called Doel and Tihange.
Already in 2003 Belgium decided to gradually close the
reactors by 2025, beginning with the closing in 2015 of its
three oldest, but fears of power shortages led it to reach an
agreement with GDF Suez to extend their lifespan by ten years to
50 years.
But the government's fall in 2010 meant that the law of 2003
prevails while at the same time, the new cabinet plans to more
than double the annual nuclear tax to 550 million euros in 2012.
A Belgian newspaper, without citing sources, wrote on
Saturday that junior energy minister Melchior Wathelet would
propose closing one or two reactors in 2015 instead of three so
as not to endanger the country's energy supply.
It did not comment on the possible duration of the life
extension, which the government had suggested could be 1-3
years. GDF Suez has said that only a 10-year extension would be
worthwhile given the estimated investment of 1 billion euros.
"The Belgian decision is important for GDF Suez. If you
don't operate nuclear plants in your home country, if you don't
have an existing nuclear base, you are likely not to be a
credible operator or investor in that technology abroad," said
Fabien Roques, head of European electricity research at IHS.
GDF Suez has provisioned 2.9 billion euros in its accounts
to cover the costs of dismantling the seven reactors, assuming
that one part of the dismantling begins in 2015 and then
gradually takes place until 2025.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)