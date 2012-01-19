(Adds quotes, background)
PARIS Jan 19 GDF Suez will not
ask the French government for a gas price increase before July
1, GDF Chief Executive Officer Gerard Mestrallet said on
Thursday.
French gas prices for households and businesses rose by 4.4
percent on Jan. 1 after France's highest court in November
suspended a government move to freeze gas prices until the
presidential election in May 2012.
In a decree published on Dec. 23, the French finance
ministry said gas prices would be re-examined by June 30 and
that GDF Suez would not be allowed to ask for gas price
revisions before then.
French gas prices are usually reviewed every three months,
which means prices could have been reviewed on April 1.
"There will be no price hike on April 1," Mestrallet told
journalists during a news briefing.
"We know perfectly well what the regime is for the next six
months, and then the new formula will apply ... On July 1, we
could have a price rise or a price fall," he said.
The new price formula will take more into account spot gas
prices, currently more advantageous than long-term gas supply
contracts, which are indexed on the price of oil.
French energy regulator CRE said the Dec. 23 decree, which
freezes prices until July 2012, disrupted gas markets and
businesses.
Russian natural gas producer Gazprom has caved in
to requests from several European companies for easier gas
supply terms as it seeks to keep its market share in the face of
weakening fuel demand due to economic difficulties in Europe.
Many European gas distributors are suffering from long-term
gas deals with suppliers such as Gazprom or Norway's Statoil
at rates linked to oil prices, while they have to sell
gas to customers at lower retail prices linked to the freely
traded spot market.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Muriel Boselli;
Editing by Jane Baird)