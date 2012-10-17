PARIS Oct 17 France's GDF Suez is considering a bid for Repsol's liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets, but has not submitted an offer yet, Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said on Wednesday.

The Spanish oil company has received at least six offers from other firms for the package of stakes in liquefied natural gas plants which it put up for sale earlier this year, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month.

Asked during a conference call whether he was interested in bidding for these assets, Mestrallet replied: "It is rather normal since these activities concern some fields in which we are already present. We are looking at it, but we haven't taken any decision yet obviously, and I don't know if we will submit an offer or not."

Repsol launched in July the sale of the LNG interests, which include a 75 percent stake in a regasification plant in Canada, a 20 percent stake in a liquefaction plant in Peru and a 23 percent interest in the Atlantic liquefaction plant in Trinidad and Tobago. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)