PARIS, April 28 Shareholders of GDF Suez
on Tuesday voted to give double voting rights to
long-term shareholders, a move that could allow the French
government to sell part of its stake and still maintain control.
The board of the French gas and power group - which plans to
change its name to "Engie" - had proposed to maintain the
principle of one vote per share, but the French state, which
owns a third of GDF Suez capital, had previously indicated it
would vote against the board's proposal.
The board proposal needed to win a two third majority to
pass, but only 39.96 percent of the shareholders present voted
for the board proposal.
Under the 2014 Florange law, long-term shareholders in
French companies automatically acquire double voting rights
unless two thirds of the shareholders vote against that
provision at the annual general meeting (AGM).
Shareholders who register their shares acquire double voting
rights after two years.
The double voting rights will allow the French state to
reduce its stake in GDF Suez.
Under a 2006 law, the state must keep at least one third of
the former gas monopoly's capital, but the Florange law
specifies the state can temporarily reduce its stake in firms
like GDF Suez as long as it goes back to the required minimal
capital stake, or the equivalent number of votes, within two
years.
Analysts and sources told Reuters late last year that the
government was likely to sell a stake of up to 10 percent in GDF
Suez as part of a plan to raise between 5 to 10 billion euros
($5.5 to $11 billion) worth of state holdings.
Ministers have said in public that the energy sector could
be the first in line for major asset sales.
Several investors are trying to block double voting rights
at the AGMs of major French companies.
PhiTrust Active Investors has said it will put a resolution
to Orange's May 27 AGM aimed at preventing the
introduction of double voting at the telecoms group, in which
the French state has a stake of about 25 percent.
In the past weeks, the state has upped its stake in car
maker Renault to almost 20 percent from around 15 to
make sure it can thwart the opt-out vote from the Florange law
at the upcoming April 30 shareholders meeting.
At the shareholders meeting of water firm Veolia
last week, half of the shareholders voted in favour keeping the
principle of one share one vote but failed to get the required
two-thirds majority.
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)