MILAN, March 5 French energy group GDF Suez is not interested in raising its stake in Italy's Tirreno Power to above 50 percent, Aldo Chiarini, head of the Italian operations of GDF Suez said on Wednesday.

Power generation company Tirreno Power is owned 50 percent by GDF Suez while 39 percent in the hands of cash-strapped Sorgenia, which is in talks with banks to renegotiate its debt. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)