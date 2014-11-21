Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
Reuters Market Eye - Markets shift focus to July-September GDP data due on Nov. 28, the last major economic indicator ahead of the RBI review on Dec. 2.
The winter session of parliament is scheduled to begin next week. Traders hope the government will push reform agenda.
The 10-year bond yield is seen in an 8.10-8.20 pct range.
Rupee is seen in a 61.50 to 62.50 per dollar range.
The Nifty is seen in an 8,300-8,600 range.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Parliament starts winter session until Dec. 23
Tues: Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS), Motherson Sumi Systems
(MOSS.NS) to be included in MSCI Indexes at close of trade
Wed: Bi-weekly money supply data, no fixed time
Fri: Bank credit growth data due at 5:00 p.m.
Fiscal deficit data due at 4:00 p.m.
Sept-qtr growth data due at 5:30 p.m.
Infrastructure output for Oct, no fixed time
Amtek Auto (AMTK.NS), Bosch (BOSH.NS) to be included in
NSE derivatives segment.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.