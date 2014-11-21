People stand in front of the parliament building on the opening day of the winter session in New Delhi November 22, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Markets shift focus to July-September GDP data due on Nov. 28, the last major economic indicator ahead of the RBI review on Dec. 2.

The winter session of parliament is scheduled to begin next week. Traders hope the government will push reform agenda.

The 10-year bond yield is seen in an 8.10-8.20 pct range.

Rupee is seen in a 61.50 to 62.50 per dollar range.

The Nifty is seen in an 8,300-8,600 range.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Mon: Parliament starts winter session until Dec. 23

Tues: Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS), Motherson Sumi Systems

(MOSS.NS) to be included in MSCI Indexes at close of trade

Wed: Bi-weekly money supply data, no fixed time

Fri: Bank credit growth data due at 5:00 p.m.

Fiscal deficit data due at 4:00 p.m.

Sept-qtr growth data due at 5:30 p.m.

Infrastructure output for Oct, no fixed time

Amtek Auto (AMTK.NS), Bosch (BOSH.NS) to be included in

NSE derivatives segment.

