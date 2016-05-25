May 25 The French industrial company Alstom SA
has filed a U.S. lawsuit accusing General Electric Co
of breaching a contract related to the latter's sale of a
rail signaling business last November.
In a complaint made public on Tuesday night in the U.S.
District Court in Manhattan, Alstom said GE has improperly
refused to submit post-closing matters that remain in dispute to
Deloitte, a designated independent accounting firm.
Alstom also said GE committed a breach of contract by
launching an arbitration proceeding to resolve the dispute.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)