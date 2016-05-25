(Adds details from complaint, comment, case citation)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 25 French rail transport company
Alstom SA has filed a U.S. lawsuit accusing General
Electric Co of breach of contract related to last
November's sale of the American industrial conglomerate's
train-signaling business.
According to a complaint made public on Tuesday night in
U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Alstom and GE have been unable
to resolve disputes over whether the $800 million purchase price
should be adjusted, up or down, to account for working capital
and net debt.
Alstom said GE has breached the contract by refusing to let
the jointly designated independent accounting firm Deloitte
resolve the disputes, and by instead launching an arbitration
proceeding with the International Chamber of Commerce business
group.
The lawsuit said Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE's actions
have caused Alstom unspecified damages. It seeks to force GE to
stop the arbitration proceeding, let Deloitte sort out the
issues and abide by whatever Deloitte decides.
GE said in a statement, "We disagree with the allegations
and look forward to resolving the matter as provided for in the
contract."
The train-signaling transaction was completed on the same
day GE bought Alstom's energy business for what GE called an
adjusted price of 9.7 billion euros ($10.8 billion).
GE has been repositioning itself around industrial units
such as energy and aviation, while turning away from other
businesses including finance and home appliances.
Alstom's lawsuit is dated May 13 but was originally filed
under seal.
The case is Alstom et al v. General Electric Co, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-03568.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Will Dunham)