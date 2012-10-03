(Corrects day of the week)
Oct 3 General Electric Co will recall
62,000 GE Profile front-loading clothes washers after receiving
19 reports of the washer basket breaking loose during the spin
cycle, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on
Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported from the incidents, which
affected washers sold at retail prices between $1,199 and $1,599
at retailers including Best Buy Co Inc, Lowe's Cos Inc
, Home Depot Inc and Sears.
"Product safety is a top priority, and we stand behind our
products," said Julie Wood, spokeswoman for the largest U.S.
conglomerate, whose wide range of products also encompasses
light bulbs and jet engines.
GE's appliance unit generates about $5 billion in annual
revenue.
GE shares were down 7 cents at $22.84 in post-market
trading, from a $22.91 close on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Scott Malone in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; editing by
Gunna Dickson)