Feb 10 General Electric Co on
Friday opened a new hot water heater manufacturing facility at
its Louisville, Kentucky, appliance operation, part of a
five-year-long drive to build up that unit.
The largest U.S. conglomerate said it had spent $38 million
on the facility and would receive up to $17 million in
incentives from the state and local government.
GE is in the midst of an $800 million modernization of its
Louisville complex and aims to add a total of 1,300 jobs there
by 2014.
It marks a reversal for the company, which tried to sell its
appliance unit in 2008. While consumers recognize the GE brand
as a major supplier of appliances including refrigerators and
dishwashers, as well as light bulbs, that business represents a
small slice of GE's overall revenue -- the company's Home and
Business Solutions arm, which includes appliances as well as
some industrial automation operations, represented less than 6
percent of GE's $147.3 billion in 2011 revenue.