March 30 State Street Corp said it would
buy General Electric Co's asset management business for
up to $485 million as the industrial conglomerate winds down its
financing arm to reduce regulatory burden.
The deal, which could boost State Street's assets under
management by about $100 billion, is expected to be finalised
early in the third quarter.
GE said proceeds from the transaction would be deposited
into its pension trust.
Reuters reported in early February that Boston-based State
Street has prevailed over other bidders, including Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, for the business.
GE has been disposing assets off GE Capital, a $200 billion
financing business, as it seeks to return to its industrial
roots.
GE's asset management arm managed $115 billion in assets as
of June 30. It manages retirement plans for a vast majority of
the company's 130,000 U.S. employees, as well as assets for
outside institutional investors.
State Street had $28 trillion in assets under custody and
administration and $2 trillion in assets under management as of
the end of December.
