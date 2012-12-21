ROME Dec 21 The Italian government welcomed the acquisition of the aviation unit of aerospace supplier Avio by U.S. giant General Electric, saying on Friday it was a demonstration of Italy's attractiveness to foreign and domestic investors.

GE agreed to buy Avio's aviation division for $4.3 billion from private equity fund Cinven and state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica.

"The operation shows how Italy is becoming a country that is more competitive and more attractive to foreign and Italian investment," Prime Minister Mario Monti's office said in a statement.