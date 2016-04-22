(Adds detail, comment from the companies)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, April 22 The U.S. aviation regulator
on Friday ordered an urgent fix for General Electric
engines on up to 150 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a step to
avoid engine failure in icy conditions.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was requiring
modifications to prevent fan blades from rubbing against the
engine casing, which can cause "damage and a possible in-flight
non-restartable power loss of one or both engines."
The measure was prompted by a report in January that such
rubbing caused vibrations, leading the pilot to shut down the
engine, a GE spokesman said. Ice that entered the engine during
flight caused the fan blades to move forward slightly where they
contacted the casing he said.
Boeing and GE issued advice on fixing the problem in April
and about 40 engines have been repaired so far, the companies
said.
The modification takes about 16 hours and involves grinding
down the engine casing by about one-tenth of an inch to create
more space for the fan blades and prevent rubbing, GE said.
"Because the shaving occurs in front of the fan blades, we
expect almost immeasurable performance impact on the GEnx
engines from this action," GE spokesman Rick Kennedy said.
Planes with two of the affected engines must have at least
one engine modified by October, the FAA said in an airworthiness
directive. The order applies to GEnx-1B engines with Performance
Improvement Package 2, the companies said.
The GEnx-1B engine has logged more than 3 million hours on
more than 250 aircraft since it went into service, the companies
said.
The FAA also ordered Boeing to update the 787 flight manual
to include procedures for ice removal within seven days of the
order, which takes effect May 9.
The problem is unrelated to an icing risk that arose in
November 2013 and prompted Boeing to bar airlines from flying
near high-altitude thunderstorms, GE said.
