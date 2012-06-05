BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 5 General Electric Co said on Tuesday it acquired Brazilian medical equipment manufacturer XPRO as it seeks to expand its presence in Latin America.
Speaking at a press conference in Sao Paulo, GE executives did not disclose the value of the deal, though said it was financed with cash generated from operations.
XPRO manufactures x-ray machines used in cardiology, neurology and therapeutic radiology.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.