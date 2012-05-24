May 24 General Electric Co will invest
$300 million for an equity stake in a fund run by Brazilian
industrial group EBX Group that invests in Brazil infrastructure
projects, EBX and the largest U.S. conglomerate said on
Thursday.
GE, which supplies equipment and services to EBX, will take
a 0.8 percent preferred equity stake in Centennial Asset
Brazilian Equity LLC and other offshore holding companies, the
partners said.
EBX has said it will invest $50 billion over the next 10
years, mainly in infrastructure and natural resources sectors.
Centennial is the investment company of Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, Brazil's richest man. His EBX group
owns controlling stakes in oil, natural gas, electricity,
mining, shipbuilding, ship leasing and port companies.