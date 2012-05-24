* Buys 0.8 pct preferred equity stake in Centennial asset

* Deal follows investment by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala

* GE shares flat in early trading

May 24 General Electric Co will invest $300 million for an equity stake in a fund run by Brazilian industrial group EBX that invests in Brazil infrastructure projects, EBX and the largest U.S. conglomerate said on Thursday.

GE, which supplies equipment and services to EBX, will take a 0.8 percent preferred equity stake in Centennial Asset Brazilian Equity LLC and other offshore holding companies, the partners said.

EBX has said it will invest $50 billion over the next 10 years, mainly in infrastructure and natural resources.

Centennial is the investment company of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, Brazil's richest man. His EBX Group owns controlling stakes in oil, natural gas, electricity, mining, shipbuilding, ship leasing and port companies.

GE supplies turbines and power plant equipment for Batista's electricity generation company and a potential supplier of turbines for his oil company and related shipbuilding and ship leasing companies. Many oil platforms are powered by GE gas turbines.

GE has said it expects sales to rise 20 percent to 25 percent this year in resource-rich countries in Latin America, the Middle East and Australia, as they are big buyers of its heavy industrial equipment. Its investment is the second large investment directly into Batista's own investment company, Centennial, in the past two months.

In March, Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala said it would take a $2 billion stake in EBX Group, providing fresh capital to the Brazilian conglomerate as it boosts spending on oil, ports, shipyards, mines and electricity. That deal marked the group's single biggest investment in Latin America.

Mubadala, which also has a stake in GE, said the investment will give it a 5.63 percent preferred equity interest in Centennial.

Other partners with Batista include Hyundai in shipbuilder/leaser OSB Brasil SA ; China's Wuhan Iron & Steel (Wisco) owns 16 percent of MMX, his iron-ore mining company; and South Korea's SK Networks holds 14 percent.

Germany's E.ON and Portugal's EDP are also partners. 