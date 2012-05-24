* Buys 0.8 pct preferred equity stake in Centennial asset
May 24 General Electric Co will invest
$300 million for an equity stake in a fund run by Brazilian
industrial group EBX that invests in Brazil infrastructure
projects, EBX and the largest U.S. conglomerate said on
Thursday.
GE, which supplies equipment and services to EBX, will take
a 0.8 percent preferred equity stake in Centennial Asset
Brazilian Equity LLC and other offshore holding companies, the
partners said.
EBX has said it will invest $50 billion over the next 10
years, mainly in infrastructure and natural resources.
Centennial is the investment company of Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, Brazil's richest man. His EBX Group
owns controlling stakes in oil, natural gas, electricity,
mining, shipbuilding, ship leasing and port companies.
GE supplies turbines and power plant equipment for Batista's
electricity generation company and a potential supplier of
turbines for his oil company and related shipbuilding and ship
leasing companies. Many oil platforms are powered by GE gas
turbines.
GE has said it expects sales to rise 20 percent to 25
percent this year in resource-rich countries in Latin America,
the Middle East and Australia, as they are big buyers of its
heavy industrial equipment. Its investment is the second large
investment directly into Batista's own investment company,
Centennial, in the past two months.
In March, Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala
said it would take a $2 billion stake in EBX Group,
providing fresh capital to the Brazilian conglomerate as it
boosts spending on oil, ports, shipyards, mines and electricity.
That deal marked the group's single biggest investment in Latin
America.
Mubadala, which also has a stake in GE, said the investment
will give it a 5.63 percent preferred equity interest in
Centennial.
Other partners with Batista include Hyundai in
shipbuilder/leaser OSB Brasil SA ; China's Wuhan Iron
& Steel (Wisco) owns 16 percent of MMX,
his iron-ore mining company; and South Korea's SK Networks
holds 14 percent.
Germany's E.ON and Portugal's EDP are
also partners.