Sept 24 General Electric Co said it had
reached an agreement with Britain's export credit agency to
access export financing of up to $12 billion, allowing the
company to create up to 1,000 jobs in the energy sector.
GE said the deal would support orders in a number of
international markets including Brazil, Ghana, India and
Mozambique.
GE has said it will move some U.S. manufacturing jobs
overseas because it can no longer access U.S. Export-Import Bank
financing after Congress allowed the agency's charter to lapse
in June.
