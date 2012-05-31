BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
May 31 General Electric Co's finance arm expects Europe's financial woes to take a toll on its profitability but regards the risk as "manageable," the unit's head, Michael Neal, told an investor conference on Thursday.
"If trends continue -- and there is no reason to think they won't -- in Europe, we will come under some pressure. We think it's manageable," the chief executive of GE Capital said. "We thought Europe was going to be this bad and we weren't disappointed."
GE Capital's business in Europe is largely focused on the United Kingdom, France and Germany, which have been relatively healthier financially than southern European countries.
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.