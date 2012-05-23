May 23 General Electric Co plans to continue to shrink its GE Capital finance arm, including largely pulling back from consumer finance and reducing its real estate holdings, but cannot say how long the change will take, Chairman and Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday.

The largest U.S. conglomerate expects the unit's profit growth in 2013 to be at a single-digit percentage rate, rather than double-digit, as it lowers the amount the unit invests outside GE's core industrial operations.

"There's just so many things that are out of my control on that, that it's hard to make predictions," Immelt told the Electrical Products Group conference in Longboat Key, Florida. "I'd like that to take care of itself both by industrial (earnings) improving and by Capital shrinking, but it's just hard to predict the exact time period. But I think, in general, smaller's better."

GE Capital aims to use less short-term commercial paper debt to finance its operations, cutting that figure to about $25 billion -- roughly one-quarter the level it used prior to the 2008 financial crisis -- Immelt said.