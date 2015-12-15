(Adds details, context)
* SMFG to buy GE Japan leasing business worth $4.2 billion
* Deal is part of efforts to divest most of GE Capital
* Japanese banks are aggressively buying overseas assets
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Dec 15 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc (SMFG) agreed to buy General Electric's
Japanese leasing business for $4.8 billion, the two companies
said on Tuesday.
The deal is part of GE's plan to sell off the about $200
billion worth of assets of its finance arm, GE Capital, as the
U.S. conglomerate moves away from finance to focus on
manufacturing industrial equipment.
Earlier this month, the company said it expected its GE
Capital exit plan to be largely complete by end-2016.
Under the deal, SMFG will acquire GE's commercial lending
and leasing business in Japan, including capital finance, fleet
service and vendor finance, whose total assets are worth 510
billion yen ($4.2 billion), SMFG said.
The deal is expected to close in April 2016, the two
companies said.
In June, SMFG agreed to buy GE's European private equity
financing business for about $2.2 billion.
SMFG, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, has been
aggressively expanding beyond traditional banking in Japan to
offset tepid lending demand and falling interest margins.
In 2012, a consortium led by SMFG bought the
aircraft-leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland for
$7.3 billion.
It has also spent a total of $1.5 billion over the past two
years to buy 40 percent of Indonesian lender PT Bank Tabungan
Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN).
($1 = 120.8000 yen)
