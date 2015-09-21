Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 General Electric Co Chairman Jeff Immelt said on Monday that China remained on a growth path and that he wasn't as negative on the world's second-biggest economy as others were.
"I am not as dark as other people are.. I see growth on the ground," he told reporters in New Delhi.
A string of downbeat activity data combined with wild price swings in the stock markets and a surprise currency devaluation in August have fuelled fears that the Chinese economy may be slowing more sharply than was expected earlier, putting Beijing's 2015 growth target of 7 percent at risk. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Malini Menon)
