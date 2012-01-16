HONG KONG Jan 16 General Electric Co's China business is growing at a significant double-digit rate and this trend is expected to continue, said Vice-Chairman John Rice.

"In China it is a bit of a different game now; we are doing more partnerships," Rice told the Asia Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

He said General Electric had about 30 joint ventures in China and these were taking a little longer to mature so might fall outside of the short-term payback. (Reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong; Editing by Chris Lewis)