BRIEF-White Organic Agro approves to form unit
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
HONG KONG Jan 16 General Electric Co's China business is growing at a significant double-digit rate and this trend is expected to continue, said Vice-Chairman John Rice.
"In China it is a bit of a different game now; we are doing more partnerships," Rice told the Asia Financial Forum in Hong Kong.
He said General Electric had about 30 joint ventures in China and these were taking a little longer to mature so might fall outside of the short-term payback. (Reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------