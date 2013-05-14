HONG KONG May 14 Chinese state-controlled power
equipment maker XD Group is in talks to buy General Electric
Co's joint venture with Mexico's Xignux SA for up to $1
billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
GE owns 49.99 percent of the company, Prolec GE, which makes
power transformer products. The discussions are at an early
stage, the report said.
GE paid $535 million last year for a 15 percent stake in
China XD Electric Co Ltd, the nation's biggest maker
of transmission and distribution equipment.
Prolec GE has annual sales of about $600 million, the report
said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. GE was not
immediately available for comment, while XD could not be
reached.