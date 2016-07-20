SHANGHAI, July 20 General Electric still
sees plenty of opportunities in a slower-growing China, even as
the government's anti-corruption campaign causes some deals to
take longer to get approved, a senior executive said on
Wednesday.
GE vice chairman John Rice, speaking on the sidelines of a
company event in Shanghai, told Reuters that there was some
"level of caution" in reaction to President Xi Jinping's
crackdown on corruption, but that the campaign on the whole was
good for China and the company.
He also said that the company has no plans in the long-term
to make substantive changes to its business in the United
Kingdom, where it has a large manufacturing footprint and
employs about 25,000 people. The fall in the value of the
British pound after it voted to leave the European Union would
help GE's exports, he said.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)