* Three contracts to add 9 GW to Algeria's power generation
capacity
* GE says largest contract to boost Algeria's generation
capacity by 70 pct
* GE to also set up 2 GW power equipment factory in Algeria
* Shares up about 1 pct premarket
Sept 23 General Electric Co signed three
contracts to sell about $2.7 billion in power equipment to
Algeria, as the North African country seeks to massively
increase its generation capacity.
The largest contract, for six combined-cycle power plants
worth $1.9 billion, will add 8 gigawatts (GW) to Algeria's
generating capacity, an increase of 70 percent, GE said.
Energy demand in Algeria is estimated to be growing at an
average annual rate of about 14 percent, rising from about 12 GW
to 20 GW by 2017, GE said in a statement.
The other two contracts comprise two fast-track projects
that add 528 MW of capacity for this summer's peak demand, and a
new simple-cycle power plant to add 370 MW to Algeria's
electricity grid, the company said.
The biggest contract is with Societe Algerienne de
Production de l'Electricite, a unit of Algeria's national
electricity and gas company, Sonelgaz Group.
GE said it also planned a joint venture with Sonelgaz to
build a factory in Algeria to produce more than 2 GW of power
generation equipment a year, creating nearly 400 jobs.
GE shares, which have gained 14 percent this year to
Friday's close, were up about 1 percent in premarket trading on
Monday. The stock closed at $24.01 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
The company's shares are poised to outperform the stock
market after lagging for more than a decade, as GE's business
outgrows the economies where it operates, financial newspaper
Barron's said in its Sept. 23 edition.