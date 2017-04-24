NEW YORK, April 24 GE Power, a division of
General Electric Co, is close to signing a services deal
with a subsidiary of Algerian utility Sonelgaz SpA valued at
more than $3 billion, likely the largest such agreement ever for
GE, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Under the agreement with Sonelgaz SPE, which could be
announced as early as Monday, GE would provide long-term
maintenance services for 10 Sonelgaz power plants in Algeria,
install 68 gas technology upgrades and deploy industrial
internet software applications using GE's Predix operating
system.
GE signed a $2.7 billion deal with Sonelgaz SPE in 2013 to
supply large gas turbines and related technology to nine power
plants in the country. In 2014, GE signed a $400 million
agreement to build an industrial complex to produce gas and
steam turbines under a joint venture with Sonelgaz called
General Electric Algeria Turbines.
