PARIS Nov 24 ** CM-CIC, BNP
Paribas and La Banque Postale are in the
running to buy the European factoring division of General
Electric, with firm offers expected on Tuesday, Les Echos
reported.
** Sources quoted by Les Echos said the offers value the
business at between 700 mln euros ($745.2 mln) and 1 bln euros.
** CM-CIC and BNP Paribas are interested in the business in
France and Germany, while La Banque Postale is mainly interested
in France, Les Echos said.
** No one at CM-CIC, BNP Paribas, La Banque Postale or GE
France could be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.9393 euros)
