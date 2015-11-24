PARIS Nov 24 ** CM-CIC, BNP Paribas and La Banque Postale are in the running to buy the European factoring division of General Electric, with firm offers expected on Tuesday, Les Echos reported.

** Sources quoted by Les Echos said the offers value the business at between 700 mln euros ($745.2 mln) and 1 bln euros.

** CM-CIC and BNP Paribas are interested in the business in France and Germany, while La Banque Postale is mainly interested in France, Les Echos said.

** No one at CM-CIC, BNP Paribas, La Banque Postale or GE France could be reached for comment. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros)

(Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)