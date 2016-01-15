Jan 14 China's Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd
is nearing a deal to buy General Electric Co's
appliances business for more than $4 billion, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Haier beat other foreign corporate bidders vying to buy GE's
Louisville, Kentucky-based business, the WSJ said.
The deal could be announced as soon as Friday, although the
timing could defer, the paper said. (on.wsj.com/1Zol6nA)
A Haier spokeswoman declined to comment. GE could not be
immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.
In December last year, GE walked away from a $3.3 billion
agreement to sell its appliances business to Sweden's Electrolux
AB, after months of opposition from U.S. antitrust
regulators.
GE then said it would pursue other suitors for its
century-old appliance unit but declined to say who they might
be.
The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) had filed a lawsuit in
July last year, asking a judge to stop the GE-Electrolux deal,
arguing that it would push up the price of appliances by 5
percent.
Electrolux, GE and larger competitor Whirlpool make
up more than 90 percent of major kitchen appliances sold to
homebuilders, according the DOJ.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)