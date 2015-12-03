Dec 3 GE said on Thursday it had signed a
memorandum of understanding with Banque Federative du Credit
Mutuel (BFCM) for the potential sale of its Equipment Finance
and Receivable Finance businesses in France and Germany.
The potential transaction, subject to approval by regulatory
and anti-trust authorities, would represent an ending net
investment of $7.5 billion, the company said.
In April, GE presented a restructuring plan that aims to
shed most of its finance unit and return as much as $90 billion
to shareholders, thereby becoming a "simpler" industrial
business instead of a hybrid of banking and manufacturing.
