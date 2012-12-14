Dec 14 General Electric Co on Friday
raised its dividend by 12 percent, with the higher payout
starting in January, and it also authorized the buyback of
another $10 billion in shares.
GE, the largest U.S. conglomerate, did not follow on the
heels of other big companies including Caterpillar Inc
and Legg Mason Inc that have pushed up their dividend
payments into December, with an eye toward avoiding a rise in
the tax rate on dividends scheduled to take effect in January
unless lawmakers in Washington reach a budget deal.
GE company raised its quarterly payout to 19 cents per
share. The board's share repurchase authorization is in line
with GE's goal of buying back all the additional shares it
issued in 2008 to raise cash in the face of the financial
crisis.
"Returning cash to our shareholders remains a top priority,"
said Chief Executive Jeff Immelt.
GE shares were up 5 cents at $21.67 near midday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
From July 2010 through December 2011, GE hiked its dividend
four times by a total of 70 percent, in a move aimed at making
up for a sharp cut during the financial crisis, when the
quarterly dividend was slashed to 10 cents per share from 31
cents.
Friday's dividend hike comes one year after the prior
increase, marking a return to GE's historic pattern on raising
its payout.
"Investors need to realize the outsized dividend hikes that
came following the cut during the crisis are over," said Jeff
Sprague, analyst at Vertical Research Partners. "The dividend
should track earnings growth from here."