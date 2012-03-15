March 15 General Electric Co has
sunk its teeth further into the energy infrastructure and
services business by investing in Howard Energy Partners, a
natural gas pipeline operator in the booming Eagle Ford shale
fields of south Texas.
GE Energy Financial Services will pay an undisclosed amount
for 30.6 percent of Howard, GE said on Thursday. Other investors
include Crosstex Energy LP, Quanta Services Inc
and Clear Springs Energy Company LLC, and the deal is expected
to close in April.
"The shale boom has created the need for a dramatic build
out of oil and gas infrastructure in North America, requiring
significant capital," John Shepherd, a managing director at GE
Energy Financial Services, said in a statement.
Howard will use the money to help fund its purchase of the
natural gas gathering assets of Meritage Midstream Services in
south Texas, GE said.
At the closing of that deal, Howard will own and operate 450
miles (724 km) of pipelines in the state, which can handle more
than 175 million cubic feet per day, and the San Antonio,
Texas-based company has plans to grow to meet demand.
The so-called "midstream," referring to infrastructure that
moves oil and gas from the wellhead to its buyers, has become a
hot market with the growth of North American shale development.
On Thursday, Oiltanking Partners LP said it was
adding to its Houston crude storage capacity,
while Kinder Morgan Inc unveiled asset sale plans to get
approval for its El Paso Corp takeover.
GE Energy Financial Services has nearly $3 billion of
midstream investments, including about 43,500 miles of pipelines
in North America, as well as storage and distribution.
Apart from that, GE has also moved to get more deeply
involved in supporting oil and gas production. It spent a total
of $7 billion in the past 18 months on oilfield equipment maker
Dresser, John Wood's well support division, and British
oil equipment company Wellstream.