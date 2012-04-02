April 2 General Electric's Energy Financial
Services has bought a 51 percent stake in a $375 million
Oklahoma wind farm being built by Italy's Enel Green Power
, the companies said on Monday.
The Chisholm View project, which will have a capacity of 235
megawatts, will be completed in 2012, allowing it to qualify for
a federal subsidy that will expire at the end of the year.
Electricity from the project, which will use GE's 1.6-MW
turbines, will be sold to Southern Co's utility Alabama
Power Co under a 20-year contract.
GE's Energy Finance Services previously invested in wind
projects in Kansas and Texas built by Enel Green Power, which is
a unit of Italy's Enel Group.