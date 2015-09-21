(Recasts with nuclear liability)
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 General Electric Co
will not invest in atomic energy in India until accident
liability laws are brought in line with global rules, Chairman
Jeff Immelt said on Monday, in a setback for top-level efforts
to get U.S. firms to build power stations.
Speaking shortly after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, Immelt said India needed to "homogenize" its
liability law with the rest of the world.
With the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy still fresh in India's
mind, parliament five years ago passed a law that makes
equipment suppliers responsible for an accident, a deviation
from international norms that companies found hard to swallow.
In January, Modi and U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled a
plan centered on insurance aimed at breaking the stalemate, but
India stopped short of softening the liability law. At the time,
GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy said it would review the governmental
agreement in due course.
It appears to have fallen short of the company's
requirements.
"I am not going to put my company at risk for anything --
there is no project that is worth it. We have to get common
language on this," Immelt told reporters.
"There is an extremely standard liability regime that the
rest of the world has adopted and as we go forward and think
about investing, whatever happens has to homogenized between
India and the rest of the world," he said.
Modi is due to travel to the United States later this week
for a trip that includes a summit with Obama and meetings with
tech giants in Silicon Valley.
Immelt also said GE was likely to move more jobs overseas
from the United States unless Congress changes the policy on its
export credit agency, EXIM bank.
"We think about remaking the EXIM capability using other
export credit agencies elsewhere in the world, there are 60 of
them elsewhere in the world. So I think it's more likely that
there will be more job moves unless this policy changes," he
said.
Immelt has been campaigning to revive the agency after its
authorisation expired at the end of June, blocking the bank from
writing new loans and trade guarantees.
On Tuesday GE revealed plans to shift up to 500 U.S.
manufacturing jobs to Europe and China because it can no longer
access EXIM financing.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and
Mark Potter)