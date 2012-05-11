NEW YORK May 11 Three former executives of
General Electric Co affiliates were convicted by a
federal jury in New York of conspiracy charges related to
bid-rigging contracts for the investment of municipal bonds, the
U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Dominick P. Carollo, Steven E. Goldberg and Peter S. Grimm
were convicted on Friday of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and
to defraud the United States.
"The defendants corrupted the competitive bidding process
and defrauded municipalities across the country for years," said
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Hammond.
The convictions are the result of an ongoing investigation
into the municipal bond market being conducted by the Department
of Justice Antitrust Division's New York Office, the Federal
Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service
-Criminal Investigation unit.
Each of the fraud conspiracy charges carries a maximum
penalty per count of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.