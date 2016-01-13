(Adds estimate on tax toll to Fairfield)
By Scott Malone and Richard Weizel
BOSTON/FAIRFIELD, Conn. Jan 13 General Electric
Co's decision to move its corporate headquarters from
Connecticut to Boston will boost the city's efforts to
revitalize a once run-down district where mob boss James
"Whitey" Bulger carried out some of his most notorious murders.
But in Fairfield, Connecticut, high-end shopowners and
restaurateurs said they were worried about a loss of business
after GE, the town's largest property taxpayer, moves out.
The maker of products ranging from jet engines to high-tech
medical devices said on Wednesday it would be moving 800
headquarters staffers out of Fairfield, over two years beginning
this summer, in a blow to the wealthy town.
Its new home will be Boston's fast-growing Seaport District.
Once filled with parking lots and aging warehouse buildings not
far from where Bulger killed his rivals, the neighborhood is now
a hive of construction.
Tech startups including car-sharing company Zipcar Inc and
software company LogMeIn have already moved into the area,
across the Fort Point Channel from the city's financial district
that is home to fund giants including Fidelity Investments and
State Street Corp.
"We're talking about an area that was once just parking
lots. GE is going to have an opportunity to reshape Boston in a
really positive way," said John Gallaugher, an associate
professor at Boston College's Carroll School of Management.
GE began mulling leaving its headquarters of four decades in
suburban Fairfield, about 60 miles (100 km) northeast of New
York City, last year. Officials cited high taxes as a main
concern. The company looked at cities including New York,
Atlanta and Providence, Rhode Island, according to media
reports.
"General Electric's choice to move to Boston is the result
of the city's willingness and excitement to work creatively and
collaboratively," said Boston Mayor Martin Walsh on Wednesday.
Together the state and city offered up to $145 million in
financial incentives including property tax breaks to help seal
the deal, officials said.
After decades of seeing some of its biggest corporate
residents bought up by out-of-state companies, such as the
former Fleet Bank, now owned by Bank of America Corp and
Gillette's purchase by Procter & Gamble Co, Boston
business leaders said they were glad to see one of the world's
largest companies move its headquarters in.
"This could be a harbinger for the future with other blue
chip companies taking a hard look at moving here," said John
Fish, chief executive officer of Suffolk Construction Company,
New England's largest building company.
'HIT IN THE GUT'
GE has long been the largest company located in Fairfield
County, home to some 945,000 people, which stands out as wealthy
even in one of the more affluent U.S. states, according to U.S.
Census data.
Median income in the county stands at about $82,283, above
the state median of $69,461, and the median owner-occupied home
was worth about $432,100 last year, more than double the
$176,600 nationwide median.
The company currently pays $1.6 million in annual property
taxes to the town, said Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau,
the town's top elected official. If GE sells its campus, with an
assessed value of $74.7 million, the new owner would be
responsible for the same bill unless it is a charitable entity.
"Where it's less quantifiable is all the other areas - the
volunteer hours from GE employees, the shopping they do in
Fairfield, the dining out," said Tetreau. "That's harder to
quantify but has a real impact."
Small business owners in Fairfield expressed concern.
"This move by GE will change Fairfield dramatically. I don't
know how the town will recover," said Michael Sussman, 58, part
of the family that owns Fairfield Center Jewelers.
A block away, Patrick Tennaro, owner of the Old Post Tavern,
said he was shocked at the move, but not surprised.
"The taxes are far too high," said Tennaro, 40. "For the
town of Fairfield, this is a disaster."
GE's move could have a wider effect if it inspires other
large companies to move out of Connecticut, experts said.
"This is a real hit in the gut for Connecticut," said Don
Gibson, dean of the Dolan School of Business at Fairfield
University.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, whose office had been
aggressively lobbying GE to stay, admitted disappointment,
though he noted some GE units will remain behind.
"We are disappointed, and we know that many in Connecticut
share that frustration," Malloy said, a day after basking in the
national spotlight when he was invited to sit next to First Lady
Michelle Obama at the State of the Union address.
The loss should drive Connecticut officials to rethink the
state's tax rates, which are by and large above those of its
neighbors, residents and experts said.
"This is bad for Malloy and it doesn't reflect well on the
state," said Richard Grossman, a professor of economics at
Connecticut's Wesleyan University. "They have to have a tax
environment that is at least as good as Massachusetts."
(Additional reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and
Megan Davies and Ed Krudy in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)