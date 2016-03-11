(Adds detail about strategy, portfolio, acquisitions)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, March 11 General Electric Co's
healthcare business said on Friday its top priority is lifting
profit margins that were flat in recent years after it failed to
cut costs sufficiently.
The unit expects operating profit margins to widen to 18
percent or more by 2018, up from 16.3 percent last year, John
Flannery, chief executive of GE Healthcare, said at an investor
meeting.
The company is poised to triple its cost cutting in large
part by engineering out costs and introducing new products. It
also plans to derive more revenue from digital services.
"Frankly, we didn't grow margin because we didn't drive cost
down," in recent years, Flannery said.
GE's healthcare businesses range from large imaging machines
to small diagnostic tools and equipment used in drug
manufacturing.
Some analysts have wondered if the company might sell some
parts of the portfolio, such as its X-ray business, or bulk up
areas with acquisitions.
Flannery said portfolio changes were not a big part of the
unit's current strategy for increasing revenue and profit
margins at the existing businesses.
"We're keeping the X-ray business, period," he said. "It's
intrinsically connected to the portfolio" because more than 40
percent of bids the company makes to supply equipment require an
X-ray component.
"We don't feel the need to do a major acquisition or
divestiture and I don't want the business distracted from
growing earnings," he said. "We have five years plus of not
growing earnings. We're not going to be a party to that
anymore."
Flannery did not see obstacles to raising profit margins.
"It's our affirmative actions that matter" rather than pricing
pressure, he said.
GE's ultrasound equipment business faced 10 percent annual
price declines but still increased profit margins by cutting
costs and introducing products that were less expensive to
produce, he said.
"Ultrasound is a perfect example," he said, noting the
approach had been "erratically applied" in the past. "Now we're
going to systematically apply it."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew
Hay)