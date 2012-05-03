* CEO says Europe is going to be slow growth "for a long time"

* Developing economies remain a key focus

* Company plans to continue pruning back GE Capital

By Nick Zieminski

NEW YORK, May 3 General Electric Co expects Europe to experience an extended period of slow economic growth, but sees Algeria, South Africa, Turkey, Venezuela, Indonesia and Peru as the next markets where the company is likely to reach the billion-dollar revenue mark.

"Europe is going to be slow growth for a long time. If they allow a bank to bust like what happened here in September 2008, it could be worse. So count on Europe being slow," said the company's chief executive, Jeff Immelt, at a conference on managing risk in New York, organized by the Simon Graduate School of Business.

The collapse of Wall Street investment bank Lehman Brothers at that time helped set off the global financial crisis.

The largest U.S. conglomerate has increasingly focused its growth efforts on so-called resource-rich countries that have large supplies of energy or minerals.

GE aims to focus its acquisition efforts on buying new data analytics technologies, but Immelt does not expect the maker of products ranging from jet engines to light bulbs to transform itself into a software company.

He emphasized that GE's current priority is on raising its dividend, not making deals.

"I'm not going to do a big acquisition," Immelt said on Thursday.

Immelt added that he believes the financial services industry is in a period of "tremendous flux," and as a result the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company will continue its efforts to prune back its GE Capital finance arm.

Developing economies remain a key focus for GE, with seven countries expected to generate around $1 billion in revenue for the company by 2014, Immelt said, adding that the company moved vice chairman John Rice to Hong Kong to communicate the importance of such markets both to customers and within the company.

Growth in developing economies could boost U.S. exports and U.S. jobs, he said.

"The global trend is just unyielding," he said. "You can't afford to under-resource there ... The penetration of cars in India, the amount of people without electricity, these are the things you have to be thinking about in terms of what's going to be a game changer for this country."

GE has said it expects sales to rise 20 percent to 25 percent this year in Australia and other resource-rich countries from Latin America to the Middle East, which are big buyers of its heavy industrial equipment.

After spending the last two years revamping its broad lineup to focus more closely on energy-related technologies, GE is now building up its business in those regions, which it expects to outperform not only its U.S. home market but also Asia.