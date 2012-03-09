* Environment will be "continuously unstable," CEO says
* Immelt's compensation up less than 1 pct in 2011
* Focus remains on boosting dividend
* "Don't look for any big deals in 2012"
* GE reversing outsourcing trend
By Scott Malone
March 9 General Electric Co will
keep its focus on boosting its dividend and improving margins as
it faces what Chief Executive Jeff Immelt expects to be an
extended period of economic instability.
"We live in what most business commentators call a volatile
world. I would argue that when the environment is continuously
unstable, it is no longer volatile. Rather, we have entered a
new economic era," the head of the largest U.S. conglomerate
said in his annual letter to shareholders. "It could remain this
way for a long time."
Over the past year shocks including Europe's debt crisis and
Japan's nuclear disaster, as well as the uneven U.S. economic
recovery, have hit both investor confidence and GE's operations.
In the face of that uncertainty, the world's largest maker
of jet engines and electric turbines aims to cut its costs and
to reverse a trend of outsourcing manufacturing operations in
order to run its factories more efficiently.
CEO PAY HELD STEADY
Immelt received total compensation worth $21.6 million
in 2011, which included an increase in the value of his pension.
But the company held his combined salary and bonus steady at
$7.3 million, according to a filing with U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Immelt's total compensation was worth 0.7 percent more
than the 2010 level, though the increase was entirely due a rise
in the value of his pension. Without that his total compensation
would have declined.
The company's compensation committee said in the filing
that Immelt "performed well in 2011," beating his targets on
measures including GE's overall revenue, GE Capital profit and
per-share earnings but falling short the goal for the
profitability of GE's industrial arms.
The CEOs of some of GE's peer companies saw their
compensation rise last year. United Technologies Corp's
Louis Chenevert's total compensation rose 25.3 percent to $26.7
million, also boosted by an increase in the value of his
pension. Honeywell International Inc's David Cote's
reported compensation nearly doubled to $37.8 million -- an
increase that reflects a $19 million award from a long-term
performance plan that was granted in 2011 and will be paid in
2012 and 2013.
GE FOCUSED ON DIVIDEND
GE plans to continue raising its quarterly dividend, which
currently stands at 17 cents per share, and expects to have
about $30 billion in available cash to put toward that goal, as
well as to provide a cushion against economic shocks, over the
next few years, said Immelt, who has run the Fairfield,
Connecticut-based company since 2001.
"We have a dedicated focus on increasing the GE dividend in
line with future earnings," said Immelt. He reiterated GE's
focus on smallish takeovers, defined as targets worth $1 billion
to $3 billion.
"Don't look for any big deals in 2012," the 56-year-old CEO
said.
The company has one of the highest dividend yields, 3.57
percent, in the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average,
above its industrial peers United Tech and Caterpillar Inc
.
WANTS TO CONTROL SUPPLY CHAIN
The rise of middle classes in China, India and other
emerging markets will not only present new markets for GE to
sell its goods, but also change the way it makes them, said
Immelt, who last year became a top adviser to President Barack
Obama on jobs and the economy.
"In the last generation, GE and our industrial peers began a
long-term trend to outsource our supply chain to other
companies," Immelt said. "This made sense in an era when labor
was expensive and material was cheap. Today, our material costs
are more important. So we have to control our supply chain to
achieve long-term productivity."
As an example, Immelt pointed to GE's recent move to return
appliance manufacturing from China and Mexico to a company-owned
factory in Louisville, Kentucky. Employees there are working to
cut the time it takes to build a refrigerator to three hours,
compared with nine at some outside suppliers, Immelt said.
The company's shares have lagged the broad U.S. stock market
over Immelt's tenure, and on Friday closed up 1 cent at $19.04
-- less than half their $40.50 level before Immelt took on the
CEO role. The shares' long torpor has been investors' main
criticism of Immelt's term as CEO.
Immelt noted that macroeconomic unrest as well as worries
about the company's large financial services arm, has left
investors wary.
"Despite our growth, it was tough for GE to break away from
investor concerns," said Immelt, whose company reported 16
percent profit growth last year.