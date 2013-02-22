NEW DELHI Feb 22 General Electric Co expects revenues from the company's Indian business to grow between 15 and 20 percent on a "sustainable basis", its Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Friday.

GE, which installed India's first hydro power plant in 1902, has Indian revenues of about $2.8 billion and employs about 15,000 people there.

All of GE's global businesses are present in India. GE says it exports over $1 billion in products and services from India.