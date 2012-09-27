(Corrects to show not interested in big mining acquisition)

* Aims to cut costs by up to $1 bln in 2013

By Scott Malone

CROTONVILLE, N.Y. Sept 27 General Electric Co on Thursday raised its 2012 industrial revenue growth forecast to 10 percent, the high-end of its prior 5 to 10 percent range, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told investors.

"We like the industrial portfolio and we think this is going to deliver double-digit growth," Immelt said, referring to the largest U.S. conglomerate's broad portfolio of industrial products that includes jet engines and medical imaging devices.

The company would look to boost its presence in the mining sector, but is not interested in buying "a big, underground, mining company," Immelt said.

Like many large U.S. manufacturers, the world's biggest maker of electric turbines has been coping with an uncertain economy as worries about Europe's debt crisis and ongoing budget battles in Washington make some customers wary of investing in new equipment.

The Fairfield, Connecticut-based company aims to cut sales, general and administrative costs by $700 million to $1 billion in 2013, with an additional $1 billion to $1.3 billion in cuts in 2014, Immelt said at GE's leafy training center in Crotonville, New York, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of New York City.

The company also aims to reduce its outstanding share count below 10 billion, or back to the level it was before GE sold new shares to raise cash during the 2008 financial crisis. GE currently has 10.56 billion shares outstanding, according to Reuters data.

GE shares were up 2.7 percent at $22.70 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Leslie Gevirtz)