By Lewis Krauskopf and Ernest Scheyder
NORWALK, Conn. Nov 15 General Electric Co
will spin off its credit card business next year into a
separately traded company as it tries to reduce its exposure to
unpredictable financial businesses and return to its
manufacturing roots.
The new company should be worth roughly $16 billion to $18
billion, bankers estimate, equal to about 6 percent of GE's
overall market value.
The initial public offering of roughly 20 percent of the
credit card business will help GE better focus on its industrial
divisions, which makes locomotives, jet engines, dishwashers and
scores of other goods, executives said.
Since the financial crisis, GE's share performance has
lagged rivals like Honeywell International Inc and
United Technologies Corp,, which have much smaller
financing arms.
At one time, the GE Capital unit, which houses the company's
financial operations, contributed nearly half of GE's total
profit. But the unit's rising funding costs during the 2008
financial crisis nearly sank the entire company, prompting
executives to try to scale it down.
After the spinoff, GE Capital will help finance medical
equipment and other big-ticket items that the company produces.
The unit that GE is spinning off makes credit card loans to
consumers in North America. The cards are usually offered
through retailers like Pep Boys, La-Z-Boy Inc
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, and carry those retailers
brands.
The unit also makes personal loans to consumers to cover
expenses for things like vacations and medical procedures.
"This is the right business for GE to exit," said Keith
Sherin, head of GE Capital.
Asked why the spinoff did not include the international part
of the retail finance business, Sherin said that would make the
transaction much more complicated.
GE, which has not yet named the company, will start the
spinoff next year with the IPO. In 2015, GE will give its
shareholders the chance to swap GE stock for shares of the new
business.
It may also sell some part of the business to other
investors or companies, but it has tried and failed to sell its
credit card business before, sources have told Reuters.
Compensation for Immelt and other senior GE executives, who
do not have golden parachutes, is tied to how quickly they can
shrink the company's financial portfolio, according to
regulatory filings.
The spinoff is expected to reduce GE's total outstanding
shares to about 9 billion to 9.5 billion from roughly 10.12
billion today.
GE Capital was named a systemically risky financial
institution last summer by the U.S. Financial Stability
Oversight Council. The designation, commonly known as "Too Big
To Fail," in effect guaranteed more regulatory oversight of GE
Capital.
GE views the spinoff as its "last major action" in reducing
profit from its GE Capital unit to 30 percent of the overall
company total, executives said in a presentation Friday. The
remaining profit comes from selling goods ranging from
locomotives to jet engines to dishwashers.
GE shares rose nearly 1 percent to $27.25.
A BETTER TIME TO SPIN-OFF?
GE could not sell the business previously because very few
banks are big enough to buy it, said Robert Hammer, the chief
executive of R.K. Hammer Investment Bankers, which brokers card
portfolio sales and has managed private label credit card
companies.
With losses on credit card loans declining across the
industry, the valuations for these businesses could rise, Hammer
added.
"This is a pretty good time to divest or spin off the
business," he said.
But GE executives acknowledged the economic recovery remains
tepid.
"I hope the market conditions continue to be favorable for
something like this" Sherin said after the presentation,
speaking of the IPO.
One question that could affect the IPO valuation is how much
debt it takes on and how the business finances itself in the
future.
The GE spinoff comes as Spanish bank Santander' is
getting ready to spin off it U.S. auto lending arm, called
Santander Consumer USA. That offering is expected in the coming
months and could indicate how much demand there is for GE's
business, a banker said.
If the company's market capitalization were around $16
billion, it would be smaller than credit card company Discover
Financial Services and larger than CIT Inc.
GE Capital, which includes all of the company's financial
units, posted revenue of $46 billion last year. Sherin expects
GE Capital's profit to dip in 2014 and 2015 as it divests the
retail finance business, but to grow in line with its industrial
businesses starting in 2016.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund the new company,
and Sherin said GE would focus next year on making sure it can
operate independently.
Sherin said GE had not yet determined whether it would need
to add more cash to the new company beyond the IPO proceeds,
noting the company would have to meet whatever the regulatory
standards are for capital requirements.